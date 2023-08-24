Catholic World News

Liberia’s bishops call for peaceful elections

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Liberia, a nation that has suffered two recent civil wars (1989–1997, 1999–2003), called upon “all Catholics, as well as men and women of goodwill to join us in offering up prayers for peaceful and violen[ce]-free elections.”



The West African nation of 5.4 million (map) is 41% Christian, 40% ethnic religionist, and 16% Muslim.

