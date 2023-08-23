Catholic World News

Pope congratulates Australian LGBTQ+ Catholic group

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In late June 2023, Acceptance Perth and Sydney (and Canberra) were honoured to be able to reveal a handwritten note from Pope Francis through Sr Jeannine Gramick SL congratulating LGBTIQA+ Catholics on 50 years of gatherings through Acceptance,” in the words of a recent statement by Acceptance Perth LGBTQ+ Catholics. The organization did not publish the text of the note.



“In a recent message to Acceptance, Sr Jeannine [Gramick] said Pope Francis told her to pass on his ‘happy greetings at this time of your anniversary’ and to advise that he was praying that Acceptance members would every year ‘grow closer in love with our Lord Jesus Christ,’” the statement continued.



In a December 2021 letter, Pope Francis praised Sister Gramick for her 50 years of ministry. Gramick, the co-founder of New Ways Ministry, was the subject of a 1999 notification by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and a 2010 statement by the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

