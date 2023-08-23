Catholic World News

USCCB urges Supreme Court to uphold federal gun law

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has filed an amicus curiae [friend of the court] brief in United States v. Rahimi, a case before the Supreme Court.



A 1994 federal law prohibits the possession of firearms by persons “subject to a court order that restrains [them] from harassing, stalking, or threatening an intimate partner.” Zackey Rahimi, described in one article as a suspected drug dealer already arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, was sentenced to six years in prison for violating the law.



A federal appeals court ruled that the law violates the Second Amendment to the Constitution. The USCCB urged the Supreme Court to uphold the law’s constitutionality.

