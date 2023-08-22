Catholic World News

Mobile archbishop speaks about priest who left with teenage girl

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Rodi of Mobile, Alabama, has expressed his anger at a priest who abandoned his parish assignment and fled to Europe with a teenage girl.



“I join with you, who are concerned, sad, angry about the behavior of Alex Crow,” the archbishop said, in his first public comment on the scandal.



Crow was suspended from ministry in July after he disappeared from his parish. He was discovered in Italy, in company with an 18-year-old girl.

