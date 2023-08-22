Catholic World News

Courts fail to support parental rights in trans student cases

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has upheld Maryland guidelines that forbid teachers from notifying parents if a student identifies as transgender at school.



In New Jersey, three school districts required teachers to notify parents when students identify as transgender. The State of New Jersey sued the districts, and a judge halted enforcement of the districts’ policies.

