Pope appeals for peaceful end to the Niger crisis

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appealed for a peaceful solution to the crisis in the West African nation of Niger (map) following a July 26 coup d’état.



“I am following with concern what is happening in Niger,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his August 20 Angelus address. “I join the bishops’ appeal in favor of peace in the country and for stability in the Sahel region.”



“I accompany with my prayers the efforts of the international community to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible for everyone’s benefit,” the Pope continued. “Let us pray for the dear people of Niger.”



“And let us also pray for peace for all populations wounded by war and violence,” the Pope added. “Let us especially pray for Ukraine, which has been suffering for some time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

