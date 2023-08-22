Catholic World News

Papal message invites Christians to join together in witnessing to the Gospel

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent an Italian-language telegram in the Holy Father’s name to the Synod of the Union of [Italian] Methodist and Waldensian Churches, which is holding its annual gathering in northern Italy.



The Waldenses (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) departed from the Church’s teaching in the 12th century and later became a Protestant community.

