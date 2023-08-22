Catholic World News

USCCB reports $30M operating surplus, major investment losses in 2022

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published its audited financial statements for 2022.



The USCCB and its affiliates had $275.4 million in operating revenue and $245.4 million in operating expenses in 2022, compared to $203.1 million in operating revenue and $171.6 million in operating expenses in 2021 (p. 4). However, net assets declined from $306.1 million to $268.4 million in 2022, principally because of $75.4 million in unrealized investment losses (p. 3).



45% ($122.6 million) of the USCCB’s operating revenue in 2022 came from government grants and contracts, all of which are for migration and refugee programs (p. 14).

