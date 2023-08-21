Catholic World News

Pope plans to add ‘second part’ to Laudato Si’

August 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has disclosed that he is “currently writing a second part to Laudato Si’ in order to address present problems.”



In a meeting on August 21 with a group of lawyers from European countries, the Pope praised legal theorists who are seeking ways to protect the environment. In that context—breaking from his prepared text—the Pontiff said that he was working on a follow-up to his encyclical on the environment, which was released in 2015.



Papal spokesman Matteo Bruno later told reporters that the new document will address recent catastrophic weather events. He did not say what expertise the Pope would bring to the discussion of meteorological phenomena.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!