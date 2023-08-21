Catholic World News

Cologne: cardinal ‘disappointed’ that archdiocesan employees sought porn sites

August 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne has expressed disappointment at the finding that more than 1,000 attempts had been made to access pornographic web sites from archdiocesan computers.



After a local newspaper revealed the widespread misuse of church computers, the archdiocese confirmed that it had a list of clergymen and employees who had sought access to inappropriate sites. Although the archdiocese reported “no indications of criminally relevant behavior,” the cardinal said he was “disappointed”—although noting that the archdiocesan “firewalls kicked in” to prevent most such misuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!