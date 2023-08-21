Catholic World News

Minnesota judge blocks bid to sue Vatican for clerical abuse

August 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Minnesota has blocked an attempt to bring suit against the Holy See for sexual abuse by a Catholic priest.



Judge Eric Tostrud said that the Vatican, as a sovereign international body, is exempt from such suits. The case was brought by Jeff Anderson, a lawyer who has specialized in sex-abuse cases. Anderson has made multiple attempts to bring suit against the Holy See—always with the same negative result.

