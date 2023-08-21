Catholic World News

Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staffs meets with Pope

August 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met on August 21 with Pope Francis.



The Vatican press office announced the meeting, but did not publish a statement about the topics discussed.



General Milley, the highest-ranking US military officer, disclosed that he had spoken with the Pontiff about the war in Ukraine, and said that the Pope is “obviously very concerned about the hundreds of thousands of people who have been killed and wounded and the innocent civilian lives that have been lost.”

