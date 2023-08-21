Catholic World News

No graves found at Manitoba residential school site

August 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Excavations at the site of a former Canadian “residential school” in Manitoba, where a mass grave had been widely reported, have found no evidence of human remains.



Although a team of archeologists found no factual basis for the reports that had been widely circulated about a burial place under Our Lady of Seven Sorrows church, Chief Derek Nepinak of the Minegoziibe Anishinabe tribe said that the results should not encourage “denial” of the reports that many Indian children were buried in such graves.

