German Catholic lay group considers banning political party’s members from positions

August 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Irme Stetter-Karp, president of the Central Committee of German Catholics, said that “over the years, the party [Alternative for Germany] has moved further and further to the right. And it is clear that anti-Semitic, racist, and inhuman attitudes and statements have no place in a Catholic organization.”



The party holds 78 out of 736 seats in the Bundestag, which is akin to the US House of Representatives.

