Tanzania’s bishops oppose port agreement with Dubai-based company

August 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Tanzania has signed an agreement entrusting management of its ports to a Dubai-based company and has arrested critics of the deal.



“The majority of citizens do not want investments with such bad conditions in all our ports,” the bishops said in a statement. “Since the government is accountable to the people, the leaders must listen to the voice of the people, because their voice is the voice of God.”



The East African nation of 63.9 million (map) is 56% Christian (26% Catholic), 32% Muslim, and 10% ethnic religionist.

