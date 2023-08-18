Catholic World News

US State Department condemns Nicaragua’s shutdown of Catholic university

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of State has issued a statement condemning the Nicaraguan government’s shutdown of the Jesuit-run University of Central America, and callinlg for the “immediate unconditional release” of Catholic political prisoners, including Bishpo Rolando Alvarez.



The State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel, said that the closing of the university “represents the further erosion of democratic norms” in Nicaragua.

