Former liberation theologian says movement fueled decline of Catholicism in Brazil

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is necessary for the Church to once again emphasize Christ as priest, as master and Lord, and not just the fight against poverty and the climate crisis,” said Father Clodovis Boff, a former liberation theologian and the author of a new book, The Crisis in the Catholic Church and Liberation Theology.



Father Boff is the brother of ex-priest Leonardo Boff, one of whose works was the subject of a 1985 notification by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

