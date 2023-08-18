Catholic World News

Maryland Supreme Court backs Catholic Relief Services in same-sex discrimination lawsuit

August 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Review (Baltimore)

CWN Editor's Note: In a 4-3 decision, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled that Catholic Relief Services (CRS) does not have to provide spousal insurance benefits to persons with whom employees have contracted same-sex civil marriages.



A data analyst at CRS filed suit against his employer, arguing that CRS was required to offer the benefits under the state’s Fair Employment Practices Act.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!