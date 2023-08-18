Catholic World News

Archdiocese, police department cosponsor gun buyback event

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore raised $50,000 to help finance a gun buyback event, in which police exchanged gift cards and cash for 362 guns, including 17 semiautomatic weapons and 158 handguns.

