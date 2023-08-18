Catholic World News

Vatican releases medal for pontificate’s 11th year

August 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a medal, designed by Michele Celeste, for the eleventh year of the present pontificate. 30 gold medals, 1,500 silver medals, and 3,000 bronze medals, as well as 30 in triptych format, have been minted.



The verso (back) of the medal features a Chi Rho monogram made of olive branches, along with a dove holding an olive branch. The image thus depicts “the Peace and Faith that God is able to give to all peoples,” the Vatican newspaper noted.



Around the image are the words “simul inveniendae sunt pacis semitae”: “together, the paths of peace ought to be discovered.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!