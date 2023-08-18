Catholic World News

Papal message for 150th French national Assumption pilgrimage to Lourdes

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a French-language message for the 150th anniversary of the first French national pilgrimage to Lourdes for the feast of the Assumption.



“More than ever, the world, and in particular France, which has been solemnly consecrated to her—a consecration that cannot be abolished—needs Mary’s protection in the face of the difficulties, concerns and challenges of the present day,” the Pontiff wrote to the pilgrims, whose number was estimated at 20,000. “May the Queen of Peace intercede with her Son so that the much-desired peace may be established wherever the noise of arms is heard.”

