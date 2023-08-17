Catholic World News

German bishop a potential mediator in Synodal Path dispute?

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Bertram Meier of Augsburg is one of several German prelates who have opposed the plans of the Synodal Path endorsed by the episcopal conference, and publicly protested the German bishops’ challenge to Church unity.



But Bishop Meier took a different tack this week, attacking other critics of the Synodal Path for “circling the wagons,” and indicating that he shared the general sentiments of the majority of German bishops, even if he did not endorse their particular plans.



The contrasting public statements suggest that Bishop Meier may seek to find some common ground between the German hierarchy and the Vatican.

