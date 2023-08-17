Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai conviction overturned, but Hong Kong leader remains jailed

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Hong Kong appeals court has overturned the conviction of Jimmy Lai for organizing a 2019 demonstration opposing restrictions on democracy there.



However, the Catholic publisher and human-rights activist remains in prison, along with his co-defendants, for having participated in that demonstration.

