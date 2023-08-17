Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops want ‘explicit content’ in grade 7 books scrapped

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed concern that “the introduction of family planning and the use of contraceptives for young learners will sexualize the learning environment and be the biggest contributor to the high rates of teenage pregnancies and abortion,” according to the report.

