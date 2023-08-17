Catholic World News

Leading South African bishop laments ‘invisible’ teen abortions

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “One visible consequence of the sexual activity of young people is that many girl children have babies,” Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of Mthatha (South African), president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said on August 15 as he addressed his brother bishops. “The other consequence, which is invisible and, therefore, difficult to determine its extent, is abortion.”

