Massachusetts diocese updates gender policy at Catholic schools

August 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts, has set new standards for policies regarding sexuality at Catholic schools, calling for a “consistent application” of Church teachings.



The policies require Catholic schools to identify students by their biological sex, and bans advocacy for same-sex relationships. Students who violate these policies, causing disruption or scandal, may be subject to expulsion.



“We do not serve anyone’s greater good by falsifying the truth,” wrote Bishop Robert McManus in introducing the new guidelines. “As the confusion about gender identity continues to proliferate, it is extremely important that we have a consistent position, as well as aligned practices, across all Catholic schools in the diocese.”

