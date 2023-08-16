Catholic World News

Cardinal Dziwisz pleads for end to war in Ukraine

August 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Slavic brothers cannot fight each other,” said Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz as he led celebrations for the 300th anniversary of the coronation of the icon of Our Lady of Koden in Poland.



The retired Archbishop of Krakow—who was named by Pope Francis as his special delegate to the celebrations—reflected on the history of Our Lady of Koden as he pleaded for an end to bloodshed in Ukraine. “It was here that the meeting of the separated Churches – the Western and the Eastern one – took place,” he said.



Cardinal Dziwisz, who was private secretary to Pope John Paul II, reminded the assembly that then-Cardinal Wojtyla made a pilgrimage to the shrine at Koden just before his election to the papacy.

