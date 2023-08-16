Catholic World News

Refugees from Sudan violence streaming into Chad

August 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: About 5,000 refugees from Sudan are crossing over into Chad every month, a Catholic missionary tells the Fides news service.



Chad, an impoverished country which is already hosting more than 30,000 migrants who fled from Darfur, is struggling to absorb the newcomers.



“”Although in Europe they don’t discuss it much, since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been experiencing a dramatic armed conflict between rivaling factions, headed by two generals that for years have been competing for power. This fratricidal war is causing, throughout the whole country, the population to flee to neighboring countries, particularly to Chad,” the missionary reports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!