Catholic World News

NJ court backs Catholic school in dispute with teacher

August 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The New Jersey Supreme Court upheld the right of a Catholic elementary school in the Archdiocese of Newark to fire a teacher who became pregnant outside of wedlock. The former staff member had alleged pregnancy and marital status discrimination under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination; the court upheld the statute’s exception for religious organizations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!