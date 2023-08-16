Catholic World News

Texas lawsuit could bankrupt Planned Parenthood in the state

August 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The State of Texas filed suit against Planned Parenthood over its use of Medicaid funds.



The lawsuit “could force Planned Parenthood to give the state — and an anonymous whistleblower — more than $1 billion in Medicaid payments and fines,” The Hill reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

