Catholic World News

Christ conquers all our fears, Pope assures audience

August 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his Angelus audience on August 13, Pope Francis remarked that the Gospel assures us that “the Lord can save us, that He conquers our evil and our fears.”



Speaking about the day’s Gospel reading, which retold the story of Jesus walking across the water to save his disciples, the Pope said that the disciples’ plea—“Lord, save us”—is a simple and effective prayer. He then asked the people attending his Sunday audience to join him in repeating that prayer three times.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!