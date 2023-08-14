Catholic World News

Key figure in Vatican corruption inquiry dead at 62

August 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Giuseppe Profiti, the former president of Rome’s Bambino Gesu Hospital, died of a heart attack on August 10 at the age of 62.



In 2017, a Vatican tribunal convicted Profiti of diverting €400,000 from the hospital’s funds to remodel a luxurious apartment for the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. Profiti said that he was acting under orders; the cardinal did not face charges.



Although Profiti was given a suspended sentence, the case was widely seen as an illustration of the Vatican’s willingness to protect powerful prelates, allowing laymen to bear the brunt of prosecution for financial misconduct.

