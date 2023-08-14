Catholic World News

Cincinnati archbishop urges faithful to oppose constitutional amendment

August 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr has written a “letter to the faithful,” urging opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee access to legal abortion in Ohio.



“Some may insist that the Catholic Church should not be involved in politics,” the archbishop wrote. “However, the defense of life and care for women compels our participation in this critical moral issue.”



The archbishop’s message follows an important tactical defeat for pro-life forces in Ohio. In a statewide referendum last week, voters rejected a bid to raise the standards for constitutional amendment. The pro-abortion amendment could now be enacted by a simple majority.

