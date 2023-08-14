Catholic World News

Democratic presidential candidate Kennedy open to abortion restrictions?

August 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said on August 13 that he would favor a ban on abortion after the first three months of pregnancy. But his campaign quickly issued a “clarification,” saying: “He does not support legislation banning abortion.”



In answer to a reporter’s question during an interview, Kennedy said: “I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the woman during the first three months of life.” He added that once the unborn child is capable of living outside the womb, “I think then the state has an interest in protecting the child.” When asked whether he would support restrictions after that point, he said Yes.



Kennedy’s office said that he had misunderstood the reporter’s question, citing the noisy environment at the Iowa State Fair.



Kennedy’s statement was particularly significant since he has taken a stand as a “pro-choice” candidate, and the Democratic Party is firmly committed to unrestricted abortion on demand.

