Israeli president condemns anti-Christian violence in visit to monastery

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Israel’s President Isaac Herzog condemned violence against Christians as “a phenomenon that needs to be uprooted,” during a visit to the Stella Maris monastery in Haifa.



That monastery was the target of an attack by Jewish extremists in July—one of a series of what Herzog termed “very serious incidents” against Christian churches. He pledged to “reinforce our commitment to the full protection of freedom of religion and worship.”

