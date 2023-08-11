Catholic World News

Ivory Coast: bishops’ spokesman leads prayers for peaceful elections

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With national elections for September 2, Father Norbert-Eric Abekan, the executive secretary of the bishops’ justice-and-peace commission in Ivory Coast, presided as a Mass offered in prayer “that these elections take place in peace, justice, truth and love for the good of the people.”

