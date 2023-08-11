Catholic World News

Catholics ‘under attack’ in America, Archbishop Cordileone warns

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Christian are “being explicitly attacked” in America today, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco warned in a Fox News interview.



The archbishop emphasized the challenge facing Catholics “in a world that’s become very secularized” and hostile to the faith. He said that “our properties are being attacked, our sacred symbols are being desecrated. We’re being explicitly insulted, and that’s been championed and celebrated in the culture.”



The archbishop said that the Catholic intellectual tradition offers support for believers to defend themselves in public debate. “Unfortunately,” he said, “there are a lot of Catholics who don’t really follow everything our Church teaches because they probably were never taught what it really does teach and the wisdom that’s underlying it.”

