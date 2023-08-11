Catholic World News

Prelate who escaped Islamic kidnappers reflects on new martyrs

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jacques Mourad of Homs, Syria—who was kidnapped by the Islamic State and held hostage for five months before he managed to escape—reflects on the Commission on New Martyrs, established recently by Pope Francis.



The archbishop—who was threatened with death by his captors if he did not renounce his faith—says: “A martyr is someone who always lives in the memory of the Church, in the heart of the Church and the people of God.”

