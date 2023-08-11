Catholic World News

US dioceses taking different approaches to Traditionis Custodes

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: American bishops have taken different approaches to the implementation of Traditionis Custodes, notes Ed Condon of The Pillar.



While some bishops have issued tight new restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass, others have “found ways to live-and-let-live within the new framework — often incurring criticism for being ‘anti-Francis’ in the process.”



At issue is the right of a bishop to regulate the liturgy in his own diocese, Condon notes. While the Vatican Dicastery for Divine Worship has pressed for tighter restrictions on the old liturgy, he notes, “the Holy See seems to be taking an asymmetrical approach to the emerging trends, vacillating between aggressive interventions and a more hands-off approach.”

