Pennsylvania governor defunds pregnancy-help centers

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has announced that he will end state funding for Real Alternatives, a network of pregnancy-help centers.



The state legislature has approved $8.2 million in funding for women’s health efforts. But the governor said that he would not allow state support for the centers, which offer alternatives to abortion, because he wants to “support a woman’s right to choose.”

