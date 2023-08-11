Catholic World News

New church in Sicily dedicated to Mafia victim

August 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A new church in the diocese of Cefalu will be dedicated to Blessed Giuseppe Puglisi, a priest who was killed by Mafia gunmen in 1993.



Bishop Giuseppe Marciante of Cefalu announced that the church will be built on a site that Italian law-enforcement officials confiscated from the Mafia. The church will also honor Rosario Livatino, a magistrate who was another Mob assassination victim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!