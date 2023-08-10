Catholic World News

Mexican politician convicted for reference to ‘man who self-describes as a woman’

August 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Mexican court has upheld the conviction of a former legislator for “political violence,” because he referred to an opponent as “a man who self-describes as a woman.”



Rodrigo Ivan Cortes was ordered to apologize online for his Twitter comments saying that a current lawmaker, Slam Luevano, is a man. The comments came after Luevano introduced a proposal to classify Christian teachings on sexuality as “hate speech.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

