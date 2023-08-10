Catholic World News

English bishops seek reversal of government rule limiting Catholic-school enrollment

August 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of England and Wales are urging the government to abandon a policy that would block Catholic students from attending new Catholic schools.



In 2010, the government adopted a policy requiring that any new faith-based schools would leave 50% of their enrollment open to students of other faiths. The Catholic bishops note that the rule would make it impossible for new Catholic schools to accommodate Catholic students. As a result, no new Catholic schools are being opened.



Pointing out that Catholic schools have a long record of accepting students of other faiths, the bishops are asking Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to scrap the quota rule. Bishop Marcus Stock of Leeds explained: “We seek to maintain parental choice and ensure that, particularly where schools are oversubscribed, Catholic parents can provide a Catholic education for their children in a Catholic school.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!