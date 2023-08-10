Catholic World News

Polish archbishop reports ‘significant irregularities’ in charismatic group

August 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wacław Depo of Częstochowa has apologized for abuses in a charismatic community, expressing his sympathy for “all those who have been hurt.”



The archbishop reported that an investigation had found “significant irregularities” in the community “Mamre,” which has about 2,000 members. He added that the problems did “not concern issues of a sexual nature, but the way the association is managed and operated.”



The organization was founded in 2000 by Father Wlodzimierz Cyran, a priest with a widespread reputation as an exorcist. He has resigned as leader of Mamre.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!