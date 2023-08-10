Catholic World News

Black Brazilian group reports racist incidents during World Youth Day

August 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: One video “shows a number of young Catholics, all of them white, appearing to make monkey sounds as they passed by Marcolino Vinícius Vieira, a Black Brazilian who was carrying the country’s flag,” according to the report.

