Catholic World News

Bishops in West Africa oppose military intervention in Niger

August 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa spoke out against a possible regional military intervention in Niger following a coup d’état there.



In doing so, the bishops echoed comments by a leading prelate in neighboring Nigeria, as well a statement by the bishops of Burkina Faso and Niger itself.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!