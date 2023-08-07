Catholic World News

Leading Nigerian bishop opposes military intervention in neighboring Niger

August 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following a July 26 coup d’état in Niger, neighboring Nigeria and other nations of the Economic Community of West African States gave Niger’s military a deadline to restore the president to power.



As the deadline approached, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of Owerri, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, condemned the coup, but urged the Nigerian government not to invade Niger.

