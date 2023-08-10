Catholic World News

Ethiopians can no longer bear the sight of war, bishops say of new clashes

August 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: “While solving problems in our country by speech, discussion and reconciliation is our culture, it now seems a habit to take war as an option for our various misfortunes,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia said in a statement, amid clashes in Amhara Region (map). “Our capacity to bear war has been exhausted.”



The African nation of 114 million is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!