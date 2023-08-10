Catholic World News

Pope entrusts Ukraine to intercession of St. Edith Stein

August 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 9 general audience, Pope Francis said, “Today we celebrate the feast, the commemoration of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein), virgin and martyr, co-patroness of Europe: her testimony stimulates commitment in favor of dialogue and fraternity between peoples and against all forms of violence and discrimination.”



“We entrust the dear Ukrainian people to her intercession, so that they may soon find peace again,” the Pope added.



The Pope’s remarks were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of the general audience.

