Catholic World News

Pope resumes Wednesday general audience, recalls journey to Portugal

August 09, 2023

Resuming his Wednesday general audiences after the customary July hiatus, Pope Francis devoted his August 9 general audience to his apostolic journey to Portugal.

“During my recent apostolic journey to Portugal for the celebration of World Youth Day, I witnessed a moving demonstration of the presence of the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of the Risen Christ, at work in the hearts and lives of young Christians throughout the world,” Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican summary of his remarks. “Following the example of Mary, who ‘set out in haste’ after the Annunciation, the young pilgrims expressed their desire to set out towards the future of hope promised by the Gospel.”

The summary continued:

The encounter of so many young people from different countries, all united by the love of Christ and the joy of the Spirit, reflected the face of the Church as the People of God, to which everyone, in every place and time, is called to belong. In a world torn by poverty, injustice and war, we joined in prayer for the spread of the Gospel, the conversion of hearts, and the healing and peace that the Lord alone can give. In this spirit, I also went as a pilgrim to Fatima, where I renewed the act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. May this great outpouring of spiritual joy and love for Christ that marked these days foster an abundance of vocations and serve as a leaven of hope for the future of Portugal, the Church and our world.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!